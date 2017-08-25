Prosecutors Decide Not To Move With Father Wagner Case

The Brown County Attorney's Office is declining to prosecute Father Sam Wagner due to a lack of evidence.

In January, the New Ulm Police Department started investigating Wagner, a Priest with the Diocese of New Ulm, following a report of an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female.

The allegations stemmed from his time assigned to the Cathedral Parish in New Ulm.

The New Ulm Police Department says they've conducted several interviews and reviewed digital evidence, but it wasn't enough for the attorney's office to pursue charges.

Adding, prosecutors could not prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Officials say the investigation is considered suspended at this time until new evidence surfaces.

--KEYC News 12