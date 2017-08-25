Woman Sentenced For Beating, Starving Nanny From China

Officials are working with Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center for residents who choose to relocate.
According to a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to the 600 block of East 4th Street in Redwood Falls on Tuesday for a 911 call of an unresponsive infant.
The Brown County Attorney's Office is declining to prosecute Father Sam Wagner due to a lack of evidence.
Fargo police have arrested two people in connection to a missing pregnant woman and a newborn baby being found in an apartment building where she was last seen.
A Minnesota man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.
Buisman shines in draw against Spartans
An 18-year-old male student who raped a female student in the boys' locker room at Shakopee High School last fall has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Nationwide the housing market is facing an inventory shortage and here in Southern Minnesota, it's no different. Here's what those wishing to buy and sell can expect in this market.
