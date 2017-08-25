Former Woodbury Principal Sentenced For Stealing From School

A former high school principal in the St. Paul suburb of Woodbury has been sentenced to probation and restitution for stealing from the school.

Forty-two-year-old Aaron Harper, of Cottage Grove, resigned from East Ridge High School in November 2014 amid a police investigation. He pleaded guilty in May to a single felony count of stealing school funds for his personal use from May 2013 through July 2014.

Harper admitted using a school purchasing card to buy softball equipment for youth teams unrelated to the school, and also taking money from a school ``slush fund'' for personal use.

Harper was sentenced Thursday to complete 240 hours of community service and ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution. He'll be on probation for five years.