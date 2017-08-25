Charges Requested In Fatal Le Sueur County Crash

Charges are being requested in connection with a fatal crash out of Le Sueur County.

It happened around 11:30 last night.

Officers arrived at 141st Avenue just north of county Road 145, to find a vehicle rolled over in a bean field, fully engulfed in flames.

Both the driver, 34-year-old Jesse Dean Brown, of New Prague, and the passenger, 26-year-old Jarrett Luethe, of Wisconsin escaped the vehicle.

First responders on the scene attempted life saving measures on both individuals.

A short time later, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says Luethe was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

During the investigation, authorities suspected that alcohol was a factor.

Police arrested Brown at the hospital for a requested charge of criminal vehicular homicide and suspected DWI.

Brown is currently being held at the Le Sueur County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.