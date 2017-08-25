Charges Requested In Fatal Le Sueur County Crash

Officials are working with Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center for residents who choose to relocate.
The Brown County Attorney's Office is declining to prosecute Father Sam Wagner due to a lack of evidence.
Charges are being requested in connection with a fatal crash out of Le Sueur County.
According to a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to the 600 block of East 4th Street in Redwood Falls on Tuesday for a 911 call of an unresponsive infant.
Fargo police have arrested two people in connection to a missing pregnant woman and a newborn baby being found in an apartment building where she was last seen.
A Minnesota man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.
A woman accused of beating and starving a woman she brought from China to work as a nanny in Minnesota will be deported after she spends a year in jail.
An 18-year-old male student who raped a female student in the boys' locker room at Shakopee High School last fall has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
