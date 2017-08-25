1 Person Dead After Early Morning House Fire In Austin

One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Austin.

Fire Chief Jim McCoy says that passers-by reported the fire about 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Emergency responders found an unresponsive woman in a bedroom and got her out through a window. CPR at the scene failed to revive her, and she was pronounced dead.

The 40-year-old victim wasn't immediately identified.

The state fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.