Authorities Investigating Suspected Overdose Death

Authorities are investigating the death of a New Ulm man.



According to court documents, the Sibley County Sheriff's Office was called to a house in Gibbon Thursday, Aug. 17 after 23–year–old Jayde Zangel of New Ulm was found unresponsive.

Officials say the cause of death is a suspected drug overdose.

A search of the Gibbon home found needles, a spoon with residue, a bag with brown substances and a pill bottle.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office filed and used the search warrant to collect electronic devices to assist the investigation into the cause of death on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Zangel's home.

In addition to smartphones, officers also found multiple items of drug paraphernalia during the search earlier this week.

--KEYC News 12

