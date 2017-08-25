PICK OF THE LITTER: Delilah Needs A Forever Home

Terri with BENCHS brought in Delilah for KEYC News 12 Midday's Pick of the Litter segment today. Delilah is a 4-year-old shepherd mix. She does really well with kids and has lived with playful cats. She does not like other dogs and will tend to react negatively when she passes other dogs on the street. She is also potty-trained and does well in the home when her family is home. She would love a home where her family is there most of the time. During the work day, she is comfortable being crated. Her ideal home would have a fenced in backyard.

Her adoption price is $280. Adoption hours are Thursday-Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call BENCHS at 507-625-6373.