KETELSEN REPORT: 2017 Pardoned Presidential Turkey Coming From Minnesota

Turkey is nearly synonymous with Thanksgiving. For many years the national Thanksgiving tradition has included a presidential pardon for turkeys presented at the White House. For 2017, the turkeys presented at the White House will come from Minnesota.

Turkey flocks are a common sight across Minnesota as the state leads the nation in turkey production. But this flock is destined for a bigger stage. These birds are being raised by National Turkey Federation chair Carl Wittenburg of Douglas County, Minnesota. From this brood of 80 birds, 2 will be selected to go to Washington D.C. for Thanksgiving as the 2017 Presidential turkeys.

Carl Wittenburg said, " So we started 80 turkeys in the presidential flock. And we have half male, half female. So what we do, is over time, we'll select a turkey that is either a male or a female, and it's really about appearance and stance and posture. Typically it's a male because males strut and they show their feathers, but we're going to look at both the male and the female, but we'll get down to two turkeys at the end."

Getting the birds ready for their moments of fame is a lengthy process. Wittenburg is getting help from 5 Douglas County 4-Hers who applied and interviewed for the chance to work with the Presidential birds.

Kayla Egenes said, "At first, I was a little cautious around birds because I don't have a lot of experience around birds, but we kind of worked out this understanding that I won't bother you, you won't bother me. Once we got past that it was learning their personalities."

We're just going to be taking care of them and coming to play with them and hang out with them to get them used to people and check out what their personalities are and their characteristics."

Having turkeys appear at the White House before Thanksgiving is not only an honor for the growers, it's an opportunity to raise the profile of the turkey industry.

From a Minnesota Turkey standpoint, it gives us an opportunity to highlight those farmers and the product that they raise. Minnesota ranks number one in turkey production. We will produce about 46 million birds each year.

We've all seen news clips of the presidential pardon of the official turkey, however, I've never realized and I don't think most of us have, how much work goes in to number one, raising that turkey, and number two, getting it ready for a trip to Washington. We're finding out there's a lot more that goes on behind the scenes.