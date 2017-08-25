Pagliai's Pizza Voted #1 Pizza Place in Minnesota

A Mankato area restaurant is voted as the best pizza restaurant in Minnesota.

Mankato pizza place has received a great feature for their restaurant from the blog called Only in Your State.

Pagliai's Pizza in Mankato is known for their quality and quantity since 1969.

It has been voted by Only in Your State as the best pizza place in the whole state of Minnesota. Pagliai's is located on South Front Street in Mankato.