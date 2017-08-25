Crusaders Shift to 9-Man Football

The Mankato Loyola football team has struggled the past few years. The Crusaders haven't posted a winning record since 2009, with program numbers dwindling each season. Last year, the squad went 0-9, forfeiting twice because they didn't have enough players to suit up.

The Crusaders have the same number of players this season, but will instead play nine man ball.

The Crusaders make their 9-man debut against Cedar Mountain-Comfrey on Friday, September 1st, in Mankato.