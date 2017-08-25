Wells Federal Bank Completes Merger With CCFBank

After this weekend (Aug. 26-27), the name Wells Federal Bank is no longer as the merger with CCFBank takes full effect.

A busy weekend has arrived as Wells Federal Bank, headquartered in Wells, Minnesota becomes part of Eau Claire, Wisconsin based CCFBank.

At the close of business Aug. 25, the beginning of the end gets rolling to integrate Wells into the CCF system and brand fully.

Regional President for CCFBank West Region Matt Zebro said, "A lot of the work that goes behind the scenes, the customers would never know it. There's a lot of meetings weekly with CCF's team and Wells Federal's team."

It follows a nearly $40 million merger deal announced in March between the two financial institutions.

CCFBank Mankato Market President Eric Peters said, "We're trying to make this whole process as seamless a possible. Obviously, our customers are going to see some changes, as far as logos, internet banking is going to look different."

Wells Federal Bank has grown from their office in Wells to eight other locations throughout southern Minnesota.

Zebro said, "We've been around since 1934. We've worked very hard to establish the reputation that we have, and we think the products and services that CCFBank brings to the table along with our products and services, we're going to be a tremendous bank."

The merger will bring about the closure of two Wells Federal branches after 90 days as the Mankato CCF absorbs their Mankato location.

CCF's Faribault location will also handle the business of Wells' Owatonna customers.

But once all is said and done, the legacy of Wells Federal as a community bank will continue.

Peters said, "We're trying to combine the best of two worlds. We have two community banks coming together as one larger community bank, and that's going to give us the ability to do more things."

Wells Federal will reopen Monday as CCFBank.

--KEYC News 12