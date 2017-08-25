10-Year-Old Makes History At Windom Country Club

Charges are being requested in connection with a fatal crash out of Le Sueur County.
Officials are working with Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center for residents who choose to relocate.
Authorities are investigating the death of a New Ulm man.
The Brown County Attorney's Office is declining to prosecute Father Sam Wagner due to a lack of evidence.
Fargo police have arrested two people in connection to a missing pregnant woman and a newborn baby being found in an apartment building where she was last seen.
According to a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to the 600 block of East 4th Street in Redwood Falls on Tuesday for a 911 call of an unresponsive infant.
A woman accused of beating and starving a woman she brought from China to work as a nanny in Minnesota will be deported after she spends a year in jail.
A Minnesota man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.
