10-Year-Old Makes History At Windom Country Club

A ten–year–old in Windom made history last week, by becoming the youngest golfer to hit a hole–in–one at a local golf course.



Last Friday, Charlie Erickson was teeing off on hole number four at the Windom Country Club.

As the ball flew toward the hole, neither he nor his older brother, Henry, could've imagined what happened next.

After traveling 140 yards, the golf ball suddenly disappeared at the pin.

In awe of what transpired, Charlie is still wondering how he made that shot.



Erickson said "I was like, is this a dream? Did this, is this actually happening, because it just rolled right in."



Not only is Erickson in the golf course's record books now, but he made sure that this moment will forever be displayed.

