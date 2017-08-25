Windom Library Needs Help To Replace Windows

A library is looking for help, to replace its windows that date back to the 19th century.



The Windom Public Library has been providing residents a wide array of literature since 1985.

However, the building itself dates back to 1881, when it opened as a bank.

Over the years, Father Time has caused the windows to crack, forcing employees to find a way to help resurrect one of the city's iconic buildings.

The openings have allowed rain to seep in during storms as well as change the humidity level for the books and paper.

Maintaining the amount of light that sneaks into the library is another aspect that officials hope to fix in the near future.



Library Director Dawn Aamot said "Even the UV protection of the windows, because we do have the computer screens and we have noticed through the years how things fade, once we have them on the wall. Like a painting on the wall, we take it away and so the UV rays are also very important for our books that are along the windows. We do notice a fading."



The estimated cost for replacing these windows, sit around $125 thousand.

With a goal of replacing these glass fixtures as soon as possible, this historic site decided to ask for help.



To help with the costs, the library started a fund called "Purchase a Pane," in which patrons are encouraged to donate $25 or more and with that generosity, their name will be displayed next to all of the other supporters.



The fundraiser was created by the Friends of the Library group.

Only a week and half into it, members have donated up to $200.

The kind gestures aren't being overlooked and those involved with "Purchase a Pane" want more and more to pour in.



Chairman for Friends of the Library Karen Knigge said "Please, please stop in and love our library. We've got a beautiful library here. Everyone in Windom, it's probably the hub of the city I think. Anybody can come in here and use the library books, they've got movies, you know just computers that people can use. So, it's a huge asset to our community."



Discussions are still being held onto whether the current model will stay or if a new look is in store when the replacement process begins.



For those wanting to help, checks or cash can be mailed or hand delivered to the library, located at:

904 4th Avenue

Windom, MN 56101

