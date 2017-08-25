River's Edge To Add Mental Health Component To ER

The River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter is expanding their planned expansion.

The hospital board recently voted on additional components to the facility's emergency department, and they'll be paying for it out of pocket.



River's Edge is planning on a fairly massive expansion, set to begin in April of next year.

But there was a component of that expansion that wasn't included in the original plans, but they felt was very necessary for the hospital.



"It's really hard to find care for mental health patients, and a lot of times they're brought to the emergency department to be held until a place can be found. A portion of what this project includes is what we would call a safe room for a mental health patient," Stephanie Holden, of River's Edge Hospital said.

Which brings us to the financing. With a change this late in the game, they really don't have time to go back through the loan process.

"We wanted to keep the loan amount at what was originally approved, which was "28.5 million," Holden said.

So River's Edge will foot the bill with cash.

"We had determined earlier on in the expansion process that a portion of the project would come out of our cash [reserves]. Which was about $2.5 million. Because of the expanded scope to include some things in the emergency department, those numbers came in $2.5 million higher," Holden said.

-- KEYC News 12.