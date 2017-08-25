SCC Presidential Scholarships Announced

South Central College announces the winners of their Presidential Scholarships this afternoon.



Taylor Bunting of Westbrook and Sara Mead of Garden City received full tuition for their two year degree, and 300 others received scholarships totaling over $280,000.



"Obviously they did well in school, tested well on their college entrance exams, did well in the community."



The full scholarships are provided by the Glen Taylor Foundation.

