MSU Soccer Blanks Gustavus

MSU wins 3-0.
The Crusaders make their 9-man debut against Cedar Mountain-Comfrey on Friday, September 1st, in Mankato.
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's football team is dropping down to 9-man play for the 2017 season.
Cougars dominate, go on to win 6-2.
The Mankato West boys soccer team battled Orono in its season opener. The Scarlets fell 7-0 to the Spartans.
Saders win 10-1 over Trojans.
On Wednesday, the Mavericks played host to St. Catherine in their 2nd exhibition contest of 2017. MSU topped St. Catherine's 3-0.
The Truman Granada Huntley East Chain football team finished last year's regular season on a high note by beating the rival Madelia Blackhawks. KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark caught up with the Jags who are hoping to improve from a 2 win season a year ago.
