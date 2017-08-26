CrossFit Workout Honors Fallen Marine

Saturday marks the fourth annual Caleb Erickson Memorial Day.



Nearly three dozen people gathered at the Waseca Community Arena for a CrossFit workout this Saturday morning.

But the workout was more than just raising heart rates, rather remembering those who are in it.

"It's to bring awareness to remember Caleb. The smiling kid he was, what a fine human he was going to be," Caleb's father, Barry Erickson, says.



Caleb was just 21 years old when he was killed in combat back in February of 2014.



"He decided early on as a teenager he wanted to service his country. The marines was the way he wanted to go," Erickson says.



Each year Caleb's loved ones invite the community to honor who they call a local hero.



"I was actually one of his wrestling coaches when I was younger. He was in junior high. So I knew Caleb personally. A great great kid, a stand up dude," Ben Janike, owner of Kato CrossFit says.



100% of the proceeds from this year's workout will be donated to the Pain Free Patriots program.



The events didn't stop after the CrossFit workout. An all wheels ride departed from the Waseca American Legion at 11 am, followed by dinner, a live band and bingo.

