CrossFit Workout Honors Fallen Marine

Charges are being requested in connection with a fatal crash out of Le Sueur County.
A Mankato area restaurant is voted as the best pizza restaurant in Minnesota.
Authorities are investigating the death of a New Ulm man.
Officials say the decision came down to the core focus of care Mayo provides in clinical, hospital and emergency settings. Whereas long–term nursing care is not.
A ten–year–old in Windom made history last week, by becoming the youngest golfer to hit a hole–in–one at a local golf course.
Authorities are trying to catch two men believed to be on a hotel-robbing spree in Minnesota
The Brown County Attorney's Office is declining to prosecute Father Sam Wagner due to a lack of evidence.
Fargo police have arrested two people in connection to a missing pregnant woman and a newborn baby being found in an apartment building where she was last seen.
