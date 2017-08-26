Local Church Hosts Love In Mankato Event

On Saturday, local residents gathered at Sibley Park to enjoy the fourth annual Love in Mankato event.

Attendants not only enjoyed free food and activities, but school supplies, clothing and much more.

Priscilla Coffee, the pastor at House of Worship, says the family fun event started as a way for the church to give back, but is now simply a way to spread love in the community.

"We're able to help a lot of people here in the Mankato community. It's just a time where we can get together and have fun, and people are also able to get their needs met," Coffee says.

Coffee says the get together is an annual opportunity for the community to spend time together.