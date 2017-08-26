Senator Klobuchar Begins Rural Economy Tour

Also in attendance at today's open house for the new St. Peter high school was Senator Amy Klobuchar, as part of her two–day "Rural Economy Tour."



Klobuchar spoke in front of the hundreds that filled the brand new auditorium before taking a look around.

Students had an opportunity to sit with the senator as well as take pictures.

Klobuchar says this new building will help the next generation gain the knowledge they'll need to pursue a career.



Klobuchar said "With our new economy, how much we need this kind of modern technology as we have so many job openings in science technology, engineering and math. Especially in southern Minnesota and this high school is set up for kids to learn the skills they need in today's economy."



The senator couldn't stay long, for talks about economic development awaited her in Redwood Falls and Balaton this afternoon.

She'll complete the weekend trip, by traveling to Worthington to speak about call completion and why some rural businesses are getting their phones disconnected.

Senator Klobuchar will be at the Nobles County Government Center at 10:45 am, Sunday.

- KEYC 12