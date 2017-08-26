Saint Peter Showcases New High School

It was an exciting day in Saint Peter for hundreds as they had the opportunity to experience the city's newest facility.



Students performed, as they helped introduce their brand–new high school to the public.

The theme of the day was promise, a message that many school officials delivered during his or her speech.

Two years and roughly $52 million later, the principal is glad to reveal her new institution.



Principal Annette Engeldinger said "I knew that, that the building was going to shine today. So, it's just so exciting to be able to show it off and mostly to the kids who haven't seen it before. I think they're walking around, pretty excited about the first day of school."



From an art lab to a music room and even a gymnasium that pushes back its seats to allow for three full basketball courts.

A fitness center as well as a multi–sport turf room are a just a couple more additions that also include a greenhouse.

The size of the new school have students buzzing and looking forward to their first day.



Senior Olivia McCabe said "I really like how open everything is, I love all the windows and the natural light coming through. I like, the science rooms are impressive."



Throughout the day, residents tested some things out while others were choosing their future locker.

Some resorted to maps to help them maneuver around along with pictures being taken to capture the moment.

All–in–all, this two–story school contains a state–of–the–art science lab as part of the 24 academic rooms students will have access to.



Math teacher Dave Kennedy said "They notice things right away about the size of the room, about the seating options that we have. People really seemed thrilled with the idea that we have some space in between classrooms for students to work."



No question, the promise of a modern education center was made as the community was treated with a complementary lunch.

Guests even got a chance to put in print that they were here.

Saint Peter High is slightly bigger than its previous establishment, which is now the middle school.



Teachers and students will begin class on September 7th.

- KEYC 12