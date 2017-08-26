Go Topless Day Celebrates Same Day As Women's Equality Day

A Go Topless rally took place in Minneapolis to celebrate Women's equality day.

Aug 26, 1920 marks the day women earned their right to vote on the basis of Gender Equality.

In 1971, the US Congress made August 26 into a nationally recognized date.

The president of the United States is summoned to commemorate this date each year.

People in cities around the world are invited to stand up for women's right to go topless in public.

--KEYC News 12