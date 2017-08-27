Alyssa Sandeen Meets Donor Family

20 years ago, then 8–year–old Alyssa Sandeen captured the hearts of Mankato when she needed a heart transplant.

Fast forward to today, and Alyssa is on her second donor heart after receiving a new one in 2013.

"Life is so precious."

But ever since then, Alyssa had another wish.

"I want to meet my donor family."

To tell them just how much their gift has meant to her.

"I want to tell them that I am going to take care it."

Four years later, Alyssa kept her promise, using that new donor heart to live her life to the fullest. And about a month ago, Alyssa's wish came true.

"We found out they were searching for us as well."

Alyssa and her family soon learned that Alyssa's donor was a 20–year–old Illinois woman who was killed by a drunk driver.

The Sandeens learned there would be a walk in Kate's memory through a campaign aimed at stopping drunk driving.

Soon the plans were in motion as that would be the place Alyssa would meeting her donor's family.

But before the walk the Sandeens had one more plan.

That's the sound of Alyssa and Kate's heart.

Recorded for the one moment Alyssa had been waiting for, for so long.

The sound of Kate's heart beating in Alyssa...recorded in a teddy bear for Kate's mom to treasure forever.

-KEYC News 12