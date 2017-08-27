La Plaza F!esta Reopens After 2016 Fire

On Sunday the Madelia Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the reopening of La Plaza F!esta.



A ribbon cutting ceremony was held outside the restaurant Sunday morning alongside its very first customers.

The restaurant reopened its doors having been relocated to the town's golf course for over a year. In February of 2016 the building was destroyed by a fire causing the relocation.



The owner of La Plaza F!esta, Krystal Hernandez, says the reopening of the restaurant wouldn't have been successful without her staff.



"I have the best staff. We were all family and now we've added more people. I wouldn't be here without those guys too, we're just happy to be here," Hernandez says.

The restaurant is celebrating its reopening all day Sunday with prizes, a live mariachi band and more.