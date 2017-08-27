La Plaza F!esta Reopens After 2016 Fire

A Go Topless rally took place in Minneapolis to celebrate Women's equality day.
It was an exciting day in Saint Peter for hundreds, as they had the opportunity to experience the city's newest facility.
A Mankato area restaurant is voted as the best pizza restaurant in Minnesota.
A woman accused of beating and starving a woman she brought from China to work as a nanny in Minnesota will be deported after she spends a year in jail.
Charges are being requested in connection with a fatal crash out of Le Sueur County.
Authorities are investigating the death of a New Ulm man.
Fargo police have arrested two people in connection to a missing pregnant woman and a newborn baby being found in an apartment building where she was last seen.
On Saturday, local residents gathered at Sibley Park to enjoy the fourth annual Love in Mankato event. Attendants not only enjoyed free food and activities, but school supplies, clothing and much more.
