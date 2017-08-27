Brown County Historical Society Hosts US-Dakota War Commemoration

This week marks the 155th anniversary of the US–Dakota War. The Brown County Historical Society teamed up with the New Ulm Public Library to host a series of events for the annual commemoration.



The historic Kiesling House, built in 1861, is now an emblem of an era that impacted the development of New Ulm.



"Prior to the Dakota war we had 250 structures, houses trades and services, after the Dakota war only 60 were remaining," Kathleen Backer, manager of the Kiesling House says.



The house is just one of many historical landmarks in New Ulm to take part in the 155th Dakota War Commemoration, including the New Ulm City cemetery.



Sunday afternoon people gathered at the cemetery for an annual walking tour where lie the graves of those who lost their lives in the Dakota War.

"Many of these graves did not have markers, and the Junior Pioneers of New Ulm and Vicinity marked over 30 graves in 2013," Darla Gebhard, a research librarian at the Brown County Historical Society says.



The events that take place during each year's commemoration is not only an opportunity to share history, but takes place as a reminder of the events that shouldn't be forgotten.

"I think the more we know about our history the more pride we can take in being Minnesotan."