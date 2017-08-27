Teenager Dies After Jumping Into Water In Duluth

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy pulled from the Lester River in Duluth after he jumped into the water in an area known as the "deeps" has died.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said officials were dispatched to the area at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. The teenager wasn't alert when emergency responders pulled him from the water, and he was taken to a Duluth hospital.

The teenager sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

--KEYC News 12