Bluejays Eye Section Title in 2017

On the shoulders of running back Jack Milbrett, the Waseca Bluejays looked poised to make a deep post season run until the senior sustained a season ending injury.

In 2017, they turn to a strong senior class to lead the way.



"We've got a saying, one team, one dream, our dream is to win a state championship up at the Bank, we want to beat Marshall, beat Hutch, beat Benilde St. Margaret," said Justin Sampson, senior wide receiver/defensive back.



"It always seems like it's Marshall, Hutch that's been taking us down at the end of the year, and we're ready to get over that hump, and get a state championship for our town," said Saiveon Williamson, senior wide receiver/free safety.



"Super excited to watch these guys play, it's been a really good summer, good fall camp, we've got a lot of great effort from a lot of good kids. We'll probably go as far as they take us. We've got some guys who really care, who've really worked hard. We're excited to roll the ball out and see them play." said Brad Wendland, Waseca head coach.

In the past, Waseca's featured a run heavy offense to attack opposing defenses.

While that's still the plan, this season, fans may see the Bluejays opt to sling it through the air with multiple options on the perimeter.

"The thing is that I like about our new offense, is team's are going to gameplan for one, two, or all three of us. They can maybe double one two or all three of us, but if you double us, we're going to run the ball down your throat, and if you don't double us, we're more than likely going to make a play on you," said Williamson.

The Bluejays host New Ulm in their home opener on Thursday, August 31st.

--KEYC News 12