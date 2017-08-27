Bluejays Eye Section Title in 2017

On the shoulders of running back Jack Milbrett, the Waseca Bluejays looked poised to make a deep post season run until the senior sustained a season ending injury. In 2017, they turn to a strong senior class to lead the way.
On the shoulders of running back Jack Milbrett, the Waseca Bluejays looked poised to make a deep post season run until the senior sustained a season ending injury. In 2017, they turn to a strong senior class to lead the way.
Saints win 4-2.
Saints win 4-2.
MSU wins 3-0.
MSU wins 3-0.
The Crusaders make their 9-man debut against Cedar Mountain-Comfrey on Friday, September 1st, in Mankato.
The Crusaders make their 9-man debut against Cedar Mountain-Comfrey on Friday, September 1st, in Mankato.
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's football team is dropping down to 9-man play for the 2017 season.
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's football team is dropping down to 9-man play for the 2017 season.
Cougars dominate, go on to win 6-2.
Cougars dominate, go on to win 6-2.
The Mankato West boys soccer team battled Orono in its season opener. The Scarlets fell 7-0 to the Spartans.
The Mankato West boys soccer team battled Orono in its season opener. The Scarlets fell 7-0 to the Spartans.
Saders win 10-1 over Trojans.
Saders win 10-1 over Trojans.