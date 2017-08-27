Bridge Work Will Commence Monday Evening

MnDOT is reminding motorists of lane restrictions and workers present on the highway 14 bridge that runs over the Minnesota River.



Work will begin Monday night at 7 p.m., weather permitting, as crews will be performing preventative maintenance on the bypass.

MnDOT asks that drivers pay attention, reduce their speeds and move over as workers complete the task.

Officials hope to have the bridge work done within a day.

- KEYC 12