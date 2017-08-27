Le Sueur Celebrates Final Day Of Power Pioneer

Hundreds of people and equipment gathered in Le Sueur for the 44th annual Power Pioneer Show.



Tractors, the machines that brought people from all over, highlighted the weekend festivities.

Whether looking or driving them around, these tools supplied tons of interest.

Especially from the kids, who were not just envisioning a drive, but being informed of what exactly they were on.



Photographer Jay Wieland said "They're learning history while they're here. It's an ongoing thing that we like to promote out here, is you don't lose the old information, you always gain something."

While the four–wheel apparatus' were the spotlight, history was on display wherever you looked.

Demonstrations of agriculture being harvested attracted some viewers, including a contraption where horses generated the power.

One man showcased a linotype, in which text would be engraved onto a steel bar and pressed into a paper.

In the ladies building, women portrayed old–fashioned techniques that were used to create house–hold items.



Power Pioneer President Tom Graham said "Many people say that it's better than the state fair. Because there are so many more things to do, we've got great food vendors and the comradery of all the local people that, many people use it as a homecoming. They come back home for the weekend, for Pioneer Power."

This antique agricultural exposition has been going on since 1973 and continues to illustrate to the public, the history behind farm equipment.

It also intrigues citizens from outside the U.S. who, through love, not only brought him to the states, but to this spectacle today.



Ireland native Vinny Headd said "Molly is my wife's name and she's, her dad had a tractor. So, we took it out of the forest and it was a two year project. So, we brought it here."

Agriculture wasn't the only activity providing some fun, as live music had adults dancing, while kids were captivated by the playground and some flavorful treats.

Today marked the end of the weekend, but didn't stop those who wanted to use the last moments to bring home some memorable items.

