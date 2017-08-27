Fairfax Man Dies After being Trapped Under Lawn Mower

Officials say a male has died after being trapped underneath a lawn mower.

Reports say the Renville County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call on Friday near a farm sit in Wellington Township, three miles north of Fairfax.

When responders arrived 67-year-old Dennis Blumhoefer of Fairfax was underneath the lawn mower unresponsive.

Blumhoefer was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened at 1:30 in the afternoon.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Blumhoefer was cutting grass near the road ditch and at some point became trapped underneath the mower and wasn't able to free himself.

The accident remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff's Office.