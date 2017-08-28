Man Injured In Renville County Motorcycle Accident

a 58-year-old man is injured in a motorcycle accident.

It happened at 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

The State Patrol says the motorcyclist, Randal Vanderpoel, of Tyler, was westbound on Highway 212 when he collided with a deer.

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was transported to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.