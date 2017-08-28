Minnesota County Receives $3.4M Grant To Remove Lead Paint

An eastern Minnesota county is receiving additional federal grant money to help residents remove lead paint in their homes.

Hennepin County has received an additional $3.4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The county will use the money to help low and moderate-income families in the Twin Cities address lead paint in their homes. Families with children under the age of 6 will be given priority.

The grants typically cover window replacement, which generally cost about $7,500. Temporary housing assistance is also available.

The county has received more than $30 million in federal grant money since 2003 to help with lead paint removal.

Nearly 400 children in the county had blood lead levels high enough to damage their health last year.