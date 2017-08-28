Houston Chief: 'Fingers Crossed' The Rain Abates

The Houston police chief is concerned about the prospect of more flooding, but is ``keeping (his) fingers crossed'' that the rain will subside.

In an interview Monday on MSNBC's ``Morning Joe,'' Chief Art Acevedo says drainage is a concern.

He says he's ``not sure where the water is going because it's just so much that we can't really absorb more in the ground at this point. ... We have way too much water and not enough places for it to drain.''

He says officers have voiced frustration that they don't have enough high-water vehicles to quickly help everyone who is stranded.

He also warned any criminals who might try to take advantage of the disaster that his force has already arrested half a dozen people for looting.