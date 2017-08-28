New Auburn Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Tractor

An 18-year-old New Auburn man is arrested after allegedly stealing a tractor in Sibley County.

Last Thursday, authorities received a report of a stolen John Deere 9400 tractor just west of New Auburn.

Deputies later located the tractor driving in the city of New Aubun and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The tractor eventually stopped and the operator, 18-year-old Dakota Jacobson, of New Auburn, was arrested. Charges for felony theft are pending from the incident.