ACLU Sues Trump Over Transgender Military Ban

Officials say a male has died after being trapped underneath a lawn mower.
Officials say a male has died after being trapped underneath a lawn mower.
a 58-year-old man is injured in a motorcycle accident. It happened at 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
a 58-year-old man is injured in a motorcycle accident. It happened at 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
20 years ago, then 8–year–old Alyssa Sandeen captured the hearts of Mankato when she needed a heart transplant
20 years ago, then 8–year–old Alyssa Sandeen captured the hearts of Mankato when she needed a heart transplant
On the shoulders of running back Jack Milbrett, the Waseca Bluejays looked poised to make a deep post season run until the senior sustained a season ending injury. In 2017, they turn to a strong senior class to lead the way.
On the shoulders of running back Jack Milbrett, the Waseca Bluejays looked poised to make a deep post season run until the senior sustained a season ending injury. In 2017, they turn to a strong senior class to lead the way.
Authorities say a 15-year-old boy pulled from the Lester River in Duluth after he jumped into the water in an area known as the "deeps" has died.
Authorities say a 15-year-old boy pulled from the Lester River in Duluth after he jumped into the water in an area known as the "deeps" has died.
Authorities in Fargo, North Dakota, say they've found the body of a missing woman, who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared.
Authorities in Fargo, North Dakota, say they've found the body of a missing woman, who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared.
Fargo police have arrested two people in connection to a missing pregnant woman and a newborn baby being found in an apartment building where she was last seen.
Fargo police have arrested two people in connection to a missing pregnant woman and a newborn baby being found in an apartment building where she was last seen.
A former high school principal in the St. Paul suburb of Woodbury has been sentenced to probation and restitution for stealing from the school.
A former high school principal in the St. Paul suburb of Woodbury has been sentenced to probation and restitution for stealing from the school.