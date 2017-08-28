Teen Fatally Shot In Crystal Identified

Authorities say the teenager who was fatally shot at a gas station in Crystal over the weekend was a former student-athlete at a Minneapolis high school.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says 18-year-old Hae'veon Wesley, of Brooklyn Park, was shot in the chest at the SuperAmerica about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police haven't said whether any suspects have been identified or given the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Wesley was a standout running back at Patrick Henry High School where he was a senior last year.