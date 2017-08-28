Restraining Order Filed Against Father Wagner

A restraining order is issued against Father Sam Wagner, stemming from a report of an inappropriate relationship with a female teen.

According to court records, the mother of the teenager filed the request earlier this month against Wagner, a priest with the Diocese of New Ulm, with the order granted.

In January 2017, the New Ulm Police Department started investigating Wagner but decided last week (Aug. 25) to suspend the case.

According to the filed documents, the mother writes there were more than 1500 Facebook Messages between the priest and her daughter.

The communications occur between March 2015 and late last year.

In one message, Wagner is said to write "I will always be a spiritual father to you," and later saying... "We must keep this relationship appropriate if you know what I mean."

The order bars Wagner from having any contact with the teen for the next two years.

--KEYC News 12

