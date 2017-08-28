46-Year-Old Man Arrested After Disturbance Near Mankato Business

A 46-year-old man is arrested after an incident near a Mankato business last night.

Authorities responded to the Starbucks parking lot just after 8:15 last night on a report of a disturbance between a driver and a person walking in the parking lot.

According to Mankato Department of Public Safety, the man, identified as 46-year-old Viet Nguyen, approached the passenger side window of the vehicle with a handful of rocks and allegedly began yelling at the driver.

Commander Dan Schisel said, "He did make some threats to the driver of the vehicle and those threats were taken seriously and he was kind of in a raged state of mind, so the driver of the vehicle did feel threatened."

Nguyen was arrested and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System.

He was later taken to the Blue Earth County Jail on a requested charge of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say it isn't clear what exactly caused the incident, but the police report says the man may have been disturbed by the loud revving of the car's engine.