MIDDAY EXPERT: Greater Mankato Growth's Jonathan Zierdt Talks Job Growth, Upcoming GreenSeam Events

Jonathan Zierdt with Greater Mankato Growth joined us this Midday to talk about July job numbers. Zierdt talked about the steady growth of jobs in the greater Mankato area, as well as how seasonal employment is expected to play a role in upcoming job numbers.

He also talked about the upcoming Gather in the GreenSeam, which is a celebration of harvest at various local events where guests can learn all about the various ways agriculture plays a role in our lives. For more information, click here.