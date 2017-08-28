Otter Tail County Lake Searched for Missing Man

Officials say a male has died after being trapped underneath a lawn mower.
Authorities in Fargo, North Dakota, say they've found the body of a missing woman, who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared.
An 18-year-old New Auburn man is arrested after allegedly stealing a tractor in Sibley County.
A restraining order is issued against Father Sam Wagner, stemming from a report of an inappropriate relationship with a female teen.
20 years ago, then 8–year–old Alyssa Sandeen captured the hearts of Mankato when she needed a heart transplant
On the shoulders of running back Jack Milbrett, the Waseca Bluejays looked poised to make a deep post season run until the senior sustained a season ending injury. In 2017, they turn to a strong senior class to lead the way.
a 58-year-old man is injured in a motorcycle accident. It happened at 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
A 46-year-old man is arrested after an incident near a Mankato business last night.
