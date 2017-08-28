Officials Warn Against Hurricane Harvey Donation Scams

Hurricane Harvey has caused widespread damage after it made landfall over the weekend in southeastern Texas.

Organizations nationwide are busy finding ways to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.



"This is what we're doing. We're sending x# of troops to Texas."



And Leah says it may not be long until you see solicitations for Hurricane Harvey relief funds.



"Each time disaster strikes, organizations reach out to the public and ask for donations..."



Already, there are ways to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, even from your home.



"Text to donate.. do it right from your phone."



With that, officials say it's important to do your research before you donate.

"With good, there are people looking to exploit individuals during these types of disaster." Blue Earth County Chief Deputy Mike Maurer says.



It's important to be mindful of those seeking personal information like your social security or drivers license number.

Though Maurer says he isn't aware of any fraudulent sources yet, it may just be a matter of time based on what's happened during previous relief efforts.

"They'll make up fraudulent organizations or fraudulent donation sources and people send money and the money doesn't end up in the place it needs to be, it ends up in someone's pocket," Maurer says.



Doing your research is not only beneficial to keeping your personal information safe, but can verify which items are needed most.



To learn more about ways you can help out visit our website at KEYC dot com.