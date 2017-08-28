Jesus Food Looking For Help

One Local group is trying to help other countries with a World Food Drive. Mankato based Jesus Food group has been asked to help out a world crises in Somalia.

There are over 25 million people starving and Jesus Food's is short 221,000 meals to be able to have a full container. Organizers say they need 10 or more people to sign up to help pack food.

School and church groups are also encouraged to help out. Jesus Foods Organizer Tim Stromer says "So the body needs food if it doesn't have enough food or the right kind of food you will literally go malnourished and then eventually you could starve and so the idea behind this food is that in a 1 cup serving its enough nutrition for the entire day for a starving kid."

Stromer hopes to have all the meals packed by September 9th.

