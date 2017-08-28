7th Annual Tee It Up For The Troops Golf Fundraiser

Every year we lose loved ones that offer their service to fight for our freedom.

For many it was a choice made by following in the footsteps of a family member.

Army Veteran Derek Dosedel says, "I think it was due to the values that were instilled with me with my family. Pretty much everybody in my family served."

Retired Army Colonel Terry Branham says, "I was a young boy in a fishing boat on Lake Winnibigoshish and heard their stories and I know I wanted to be a warrior, I wanted to serve our country."

Today the Mankato Golf Club hosted an all–day event focused on giving back to those who have given us so much...

Director of Operations Jodie Baer says, "What they don't realize is how much it means for us to be able to give back and be a part of ceremonies is one of the most meaningful things to can do for them."

Tee it Up for the Troops honors those who have devoted themselves to serving our country.

Dosedel says, "It's an amazing thing just to see how many people really support what we've done. None of us went in looking for appreciation or accolades or anything like that. I went in because I felt it was my duty."

The event tee'd off with a salute to the nation's colors before service members were treated to a free day of golf.

Baer says, "We know that we have a suicide rate for our veterans and we have a whole different war when they come back now."

The non–profit organization has helped thousands of military families, veterans, and disabled service members since fundraising began back in 2005.

Branham says, "It means a lot because I came back from Vietnam to a very different reception and I had a lot of PTSD and there was no way to take care of that PTSD. It took me 45 years to get rid of my nightmares and it took me 20 years to get over my anger against our treatment."

The organization has supported over 300 veteran services nationally.

50 percent of the profits goes toward local support.

KEYC is a proud sponsor of this event.

--KEYC News 12