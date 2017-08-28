Veterans Experience Fly Around In World War Two Aircraft

During today's annual Tee It Up For The Troops,

10 World War 2 and Korean War veterans had the chance to fly around in an aircraft from World War 2.

The B–25 bomber is called Miss Mitchell after Billy Mitchell who is known as the father of the air force.

Three flights took place while golfers were out enjoying the day to support veterans.

The aircraft is most known for the Doolittle Raid in Tokyo where 16 of these were loaded onto an aircraft carrier.

Air Force Veteran John Rogers says, "Back in the late 70s they found this airplane, bought it and then starting in 1980, 81 they went through about a 12 year refurbish and the airplane re flew for the first time on the 50 anniversary of that Doolittle raid."

Navy Veteran James Earl Holmes says, "It's a total surprise. I did all my service on the boats not in the air so never got to fly it or even ride it in until today so it's a pleasure."

Donations to support the fly around came from US Bank, Tee it up for the Troop's organization, and $500 worth of gas from the Mankato Regional Airport.

