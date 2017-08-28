Wellness Program for Seniors With Chronic Illnesses

Catholic Charities in Mankato is offering a chance for those 55 and older living with a chronic illness to take part in the program.

The six-week long course, "Living Well With Chronic Conditions" is an interactive two hours every week that will teach people how to self-manage the symptoms of their illnesses. Each week will focus on a different topic to make health their number one priority.



"We teach people how to self-manage all of those symptoms which in turn will get them to live healthier lifestyles and be healthier in their homes so they can be there longer," Catholic Charities in Mankato Active Aging Program Administrator Mary Cassem said.



The first workshop meeting will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lake Crystal Area Rec Center. To sign up, attend the first meeting or call Catholic Charities in Mankato (507) 387-5586 or (507) 458-9687

--KEYC News 12