Le Sueur Looking At Downtown Revitalization

The city of Le Sueur is asking for residents help as they plan the future of their downtown.

Officials are currently piecing together a downtown master plan, one of the key priorities of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan completed last year.

The downtown plan looks at aspects of walkability, the future of businesses and the aging mall.

Options range from a small revamp to large scale demolition and construction projects.

The city is asking residents what they would like to see downtown, both those who've lived there for generations and the newest residents.

Le Sueur Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio said, "What is it that drove them to our community and what's going to make them want to stay here in the future. I think we're trying to plan for now but also plan for in the future in making sure that we have the types of businesses they want to see that going to help us be competitive with our neighbors."

The city will complete work on the Downtown Master Plan in November.

Before that, the city will hold another open house Sept. 21 and has an online survey for residents.

--KEYC News 12