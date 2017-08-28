Week Long Prostitution Sting Leads To Eight Arrests

A multi–agency operation last week has eight men behind bars on prostitution related charges.

A week long operation involving the Brown and Nicollet County Sheriff's Offices with police from Mankato, New Ulm and Springfield has arrested eight men in a prostitution sting.

It involved officers posing as 16 year–old girls willing to trade sex for money or drugs.

Starting Sunday, August 20, officers posted their first advertisement using Backpage and Craigslist.

According to court documents, one of the first to respond was 39–year–old James Robert Wallace of Madelia.

Authorities say he was arrested Friday night at an undisclosed residence in Brown County.

Between the six days, Wallace and investigators exchanged nearly 400 text messages.

Police also arrested 20–year–old Shane Allen Madsen of Sheldon, Iowa and 24–year–old Franklin Pineda Solares of Worthington on Friday, Aug. 25.

The New Ulm Police Department says on Saturday, Aug. 26, five more arrests were made in Springfield using a home for the operation.

They include 26–year–old Jordan Michael Brown, 70–year–old Lawrence David Depyper, 38–year–old Joshua Theodore Lippert, 46–year–old Paul Raymond Lund Junior and 36–year–old Pedro Mayoral–Gomez of Burnsville.

As of Aug. 28, only Wallace, Madsen, Solares and Mayoral–Gomez have been formally charged.

All eight men face either a charge or requested charge of felony prostitution with a minor.

In a press release, the New Ulm Police Department says these arrests show just how prevalent this problem is.

--KEYC News 12