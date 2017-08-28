Man Fatally Attacked at Hopkins Home Died of Chop Wounds

Authorities say a Hopkins man suffered "multiple chop wounds" and died in an attack by a former neighbor who violated a restraining order.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday identified the victim as 67-year-old John Gallagher Jr. Police say 24-year-old Mitchell Hoogenakker used an ax to force his way into Gallagher's home Friday and drag him outside. Responding officers found Gallagher on his front lawn with significant injuries. He died at the scene.

Hoogenakker was charged Monday with second-degree murder.

Officials say the suspect had recently threatened Gallagher. There had also been reports of vandalism at Gallagher's house. The Star Tribune reports a court granted a restraining order against the suspect on July 27.

It wasn't clear if Hoogenakker had an attorney.

-KEYC News 12