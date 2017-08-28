New Ulm Lowering Operating Levy

Instead of putting their levy to a vote and increasing taxes, the New Ulm Public School District is lowering their operating levy without asking voters to make a decision.

With the district's voter-approved levy expiring at the end of the upcoming school year, the School Board began to examine what route they should take.

Renew, renew for less, not renew at all or do a board conversion. Parents were surveyed and open meetings conducted to decide the best option for the district. In the end a board conversion was chosen, collecting a lesser amount without needing to hold a referendum.



"Converting up to $300 of the levy to be a board approved levy, it's good for five years and what that means is that every year the board can decide to levy that amount or levy less, so its's kind of savings. It's not the $379 per pupil unit but it's close," New Ulm Superintendent Jeff Bertrang said.



The decision could save property owners a little bit in their school taxes next year. The district will continue to monitor their decision and see where the next school year leaves them.



"The following year we'll know what the audit is, we'll know where our enrollments we'll know what the budget for next year can be, it gives us some planning factors. If you go out to the voters and ask them to renew for even more get that passed, what's the economy going to be," Bertrang added.

