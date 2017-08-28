Mankato City Council Recap - August 28

The Mankato City Council had a light night, though a lot of potential action could come from the information discussed this evening.



For starters, as an initial step in reducing crashes at Haefner Drive, the city is looking at reducing the speed limit on Madison Avenue, as any reconstruction to make the intersection safer could be several years down the road.

The Council will talk with affected landowners about potential fixes at a work session on September 25th.

Mankato is also looking at a partnership with Mayo that could have Gold Cross Ambulance establish a station and training facility at the old fire station on State Street.

Mayo could provide first responder training to public safety personnel, and there's also talk of Mayo taking over medical calls that run through the city's 9-1-1 system.



"We'll continue to go down that path and have that discussion, with the end goal by the first of the year we would have some of these points in place."

And on top of that, the city council presented a lifesaving award to Dan Rotchadl, one of the highest awards the Department of Public Safety gives out.

Rotchadl helped save a pedestrian hit on Riverfront Drive back on June 2nd by applying pressure to a deeply wounded arm to stop blood loss that health officials said would have led to the victim's death if not for Rotchadl's action.



"Application of direct pressure was instrumental in preventing an unrecoverable amount of blood loss and the victim was able to read the scene alive," Mankato Public Safety Director

-- KEYC News 12.