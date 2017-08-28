Eagles Determined to Return to State

In 2016, the Maple River football team opened the season with a 5-point loss to Jackson County Central. But that 0-1 start didn't set the tone for the Eagles.

Maple River won out advancing to the program's first state tournament appearance.

This year, the Eagles are determined to return to the tourney with a new head coach at the helm.

Maple River kicks-off the season in Luverne on Friday against the Cardinals.